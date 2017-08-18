Kids have gone to school and with clothes, supplies and school fees, who has money for expensive shoes. Sketchers comes to the rescue with Bobs. They retail for as low as $45. They have different styles including Bronco’s colors. They've got a sporty knit mesh on top, memory foam inside and a flexible traction on the sole. They are functional for all kinds of activities, and you can find them at skechers.com
Skechers new shoes : BOBS
-
Kids working to raise money to help erase school lunch debt for others
-
Kids rally to pay off school lunch debt for classmates
-
Thrifty Thursday-School Shoes & Lunch Bags
-
Man finds boa constrictor in attic after years of strange sounds he blamed on rats
-
Back To School at The Outlets
-
-
$14,000 in school lunch debt paid off to help kids at Denver Public Schools
-
Denver schools to change policy KidsGiving365 pays off debt
-
Shoes for the Fashion Conscious Traveler Mom
-
Trump friend says president ‘considering’ firing special counsel Mueller
-
Dumb Friends League spending $40 million to upgrade Quebec Street shelter
-
-
High price paid for High Times magazine
-
School lunch options continue to evolve
-
Adorable constable cracking down on school zone speeding in New Zealand