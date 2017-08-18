Several people stabbed in Finland; suspect shot, arrested

TURKU, Finland — Police in Finland have shot and arrested a suspect after several people were stabbed in the city of Turku on Friday.

The suspect was shot in the leg after the stabbings, police said. The public has been asked to move away from the city center, police said.

Finnish police in the Eastern Uusimaa region warned citizens to be on alert near the Helsinki-Vantaan airport and train stations.

An image broadcast by state-run YLE shows a small crowd around someone apparently bleeding on a cobblestone road.

Turku is in Finland’s southwest and is about 85 miles west of the capital Helsinki.