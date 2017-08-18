MIIEGO – Experts in wireless headphones

If you are tired of cords getting in the way of your workout, checkout the new wireless sport headphones my MIIEGO. They are made for both men and women. They also have a function called situational awareness that lets you receive ambient noise even while you are listening to music. That way when you run you can still hear traffic. The headphones have great memory foam, don't hurt your ears and keep their charge for 11 hours. Check them out at FlipBelt.com
