Man dies after falling ill while hiking Conundrum Creek Trail

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo — A man died after becoming sick while hiking the Conundrum Creek Trail Thursday.

A call to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office went out around 10:45 p.m. reporting a “grievously ill hiker” on the trail.

Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed on foot and by helicopter and found the hiker dead shortly before dawn.

The helicopter was able to recover the body though crews were still working to retrieve gear and equipment from the scene.

Mountain Rescue Aspen wants to take the opportunity to remind back country users to be properly hydrated, acclimated, and prepared for any conditions they may encounter.