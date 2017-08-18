× Law enforcement agencies team up to aggressively crack down on drunk drivers this Labor Day

Over 110 law enforcement agencies across Colorado will band together to crack down on DUI drivers in the most aggressive effort of the year to snag drunk drivers.

Last year’s Labor Day enforcement cited 974 impaired drivers, an average of 54 arrests per day.

That number was the third highest arrest total of Colorado Department of Transportation’s 14 enforcement periods in 2016.

“Last Labor Day weekend, seven of the nine people killed in traffic crashes were involved in alcohol-related crashes,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT.

“That is the most impaired driving-related fatalities on Labor Day in nine years. It just goes to show that it only takes a few people to make misguided decisions to change several people’s lives forever.”

Colorado Department of Transportation is also helping drivers to self-police via a partnership with BACtrack, a company that manufactures breathlyzers for both professional and personal use.

The campaign “Before You Go, Know” urges Coloradans to check their blood-alcohol content (BAC) to confirm they are sober before they drive.

As part of the campaign, BACtrack is offering a 20 percent discount on breathalyzer products on their website through the end of September.

Use the code “CDOT” for the discount and free shipping.

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 14 specific driving enforcement periods that revolve around national holidays and large public events.

Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.