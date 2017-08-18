Inmate found unresponsive in Montrose County Jail

MONTROSE, Colo. — An inmate was found unresponsive in the Montrose County Jail early Friday morning.

According to a statement released by the Montrose County Sheriff, deputies discovered the male inmate’s condition during a routine security round at 12:30 a.m.

Deputies and Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the inmate before the man was taken to Montrose Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released because not all family members have been notified.

The official cause and manner of death are pending investigation. An autopsy has been ordered by the Montrose County Coroner.