Grab and Go snacks for back to school

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shows us some breakfast and dinner ideas for back to school.
Chicken and Egg Hash
INGREDIENTS
- 4bacon strips, diced
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can of Keystone Meats chicken
- 2 large potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
- 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 4 eggs
DIRECTIONS
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the chicken, potatoes and oil.
Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the peas, corn, parsley, salt and pepper.
Make four wells in the hash; break an egg into each well. Cover and cook over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Sprinkle with bacon. Yield: 4 servings.