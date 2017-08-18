Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Grab and Go snacks for back to school

Posted 10:54 am, August 18, 2017, by

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shows us some breakfast and dinner ideas for back to school.

Chicken and Egg Hash

INGREDIENTS

  • 4bacon strips, diced
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 can of Keystone Meats chicken
  • 2 large potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 eggs

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the chicken, potatoes and oil.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the peas, corn, parsley, salt and pepper.

Make four wells in the hash; break an egg into each well. Cover and cook over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Sprinkle with bacon. Yield: 4 servings.