Grab and Go snacks for back to school

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shows us some breakfast and dinner ideas for back to school.

Chicken and Egg Hash

INGREDIENTS

4 bacon strips, diced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can of Keystone Meats chicken

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 eggs

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the chicken, potatoes and oil.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the peas, corn, parsley, salt and pepper.

Make four wells in the hash; break an egg into each well. Cover and cook over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Sprinkle with bacon. Yield: 4 servings.