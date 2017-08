Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Inaugural 'Fortitude' 10k race in Fort Collins is Labor Day and our Channel 2 team has now completed week 6 of our training. Boulder’s pro athlete Alia Gray led our workout Monday and gave us some motivation to finish those 6 miles come race day.

You can register for the race on KWGN.com. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.