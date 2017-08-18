Firefighters, neighbor pull cat from flames of house fire

DENVER — Denver firefighters not only extinguished a house fire Friday, but saved one furry resident from the flames.
The department first tweeted about the fire at 2210 N. Grove St. at 1:01 p.m., reporting no injuries but they were still in the process of checking the possibility that the fire was spreading.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the house fire and again confirmed that there were no injuries and the fire would remain under investigation.
A followup tweet revealed the happy revelation that one cat was pulled from the fire by firefighters assisted by a courageous neighbor, Mike Bogner.
While officials haven’t released a statement regarding the feline, pictures show the cat to be in good health.