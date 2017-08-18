Emerald Ash Borer population on the rise in Boulder County

DENVER — When it comes to Colorado, one bug is public enemy number one: the Emerald Ash Borer.

“This is a bad bug, there aren’t many redeeming qualities to this pest when we’re talking about it in context of North America,” said Ryan Lockwood with the Colorado State Forest Service. The exotic bug is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in the U.S. and Canada.

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) population in Boulder County is on the rise, “We have really seen this spread progress over the last several years. We’re considering all the city of Boulder presumed infested,” Lockwood said.

According to Lockwood, fighting the bad bug is eventually a lost cause, “We don’t expect to ever be able to eradicate this pest. This is something we are trying to slow the spread to mitigate the impact.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re not going to kill as many as they can. The wasp is a friend in this case. “Up to 80 percent of Emerald Ash Borers in natural areas in China are dying because of pressures of what they found, were wasps.

If your ash tree is infected, resistance is futile. The tree is likely doomed. If you have an uninfested ash tree you can have it treated because when it comes to the Emerald Ash Borer, it’s not if an ash tree gets infected, it’s when.

RELATED: Emerald Ash Borer information