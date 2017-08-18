Eclipse viewing forecast 3 days out: Building clouds for Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first solar eclipse to go coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years is on Monday, with the path of totality cutting through a 70-mile-wide area in Wyoming and Nebraska.

Building clouds are expected across the Colorado mountains early on Monday and the same looks possible through central Wyoming around Casper, which is in the middle of the path of totality.

In Wyoming and western Nebraska, where up to 500,000 people are expected, high clouds are also in the forecast, but likely not thick enough to dampen the event.

Denver will have 92 percent totality when the moon passes in front of the sun starting at 10:24 a.m. The maximum totality happens at 11:47 a.m.

There could be a few high clouds near the peak time of the eclipse in Denver, but the clouds do not appear to be thick enough to cause viewing problems.

Clouds appear they will be thicker and could cause viewing problems across southern Colorado, mainly in areas south of Interstate 70.

The area of the state that is looking cloud-free is the Interstate 76 corridor between Denver and Julesburg.

The far northeastern part of Colorado will get about 99 percent eclipse coverage and could be a great spot to watch the event.

The cloud forecast could change, but no storms are predicted in Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska during the eclipse, and it’s possible the high clouds will stay away.

