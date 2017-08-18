Denver jail hires much needed help

DENVER — Denver has taken a small step toward reducing the shortage of jail guard deputies.

Eighteen new Sheriff`s Department employees were sworn into their jobs at a graduation ceremony in front of family and friends Friday.

The event was an opportunity for FOX31 to speak in person with Sheriff Patrick Firman about a series of recent, critical headlines which include excessive use of overtime for deputies working at local jails.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers previously reported overtime for “uniformed” jail deputies topped $12 million in 2016 ($12,108,967), a 24% increase from the year before ($9,766,479 in 2015.) Overtime figures for the first few months of 2017 are on pace to equal or top the 2016 numbers.

Sheriff Firman, speaking for the first time on camera about the overtime issue, said before the graduation event, “We got a lot of overtime, but the good news is we are coming under budget. It’s still too much overtime. We’d rather have that money spent in regular wages and salaries so we are addressing that in a variety of ways. Hiring staff, graduation today of 18,” he said.

More bodies aren`t necessarily going to solve the overtime problem unless Firman can retain more deputies.

Records obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers show at least 92 uniformed jail deputies have resigned since January 2016. Records also show at least 162 have left employment at the jail since 2014.

“We’re not a traditional Sheriff’s Department. We don’t have a patrol function. Most of our staff work in detention facilities so we’re putting a lot of work into them understanding that is what we do,” Firman told FOX31, adding, “This is a very difficult population to work with. We want to make sure staff understands the importance of maintaining their health, whether that be emotionally, financially, or physically (that) everything they do affects the decisions they make while they`re working.”

Firman said they are putting a big emphasis on the idea of wellness, early outreach, even yoga.

The deputies who graduated Friday will do some field training on the jail floor for the next four weeks, then be full-time.

Two more classes of potential deputies are already underway, with a third rotation of new recruits scheduled to begin in October.