Boulder store gets last-minute shipment of hard-to-find eclipse glasses

BOULDER, Colo. — The search continues for hard-to-find solar eclipse viewing glasses that are mandatory for Monday’s event.

People have been going store to store all over the Denver metro area trying to land a pair before Monday’s solar eclipse.

Several thousand pairs have been distributed by schools, universities, libraries, museums and Walmart, but most have run out.

With the supply drying up, a hardware store in Boulder got a last-minute shipment and will have glasses for sale on Friday.

Not long ago, McGuckin Hardware at 2525 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder had more than 32,000 eclipse glasses in stock. But that supply quickly dried up as the eclipse got closer.

But late Thursday night, the store said a last-minute supply of 2,000 glasses arrived and they will go on sale Friday morning.

The glasses will cost $4 apiece and there is a limit of four per customer. The store said the glasses meet all of the certification requirements for safety, but the supply is not expected to last long.

Glasses will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and can only be purchased in person. The store opens at 7:30 a.m.

Eye doctors stress that it’s too risky to try to sneak even a quick peek at the sun with the naked eye. The proper protection is imperative to avoid permanent vision problems.

Glasses must have the proper ISO code 12312-2 (sometimes written as ISO 12312-2:2015) to be legitimate to use for the eclipse.

Filters that are ISO 12312-2 compliant reduce visible sunlight to safe and comfortable levels, and block solar UV and IR radiation.

Monday’s eclipse will be the first to go coast to coast across the U.S. in 99 years. The path of totality will cut across Wyoming and Nebraska, where up to 500,000 people are expected.

Denver will have about 92 percent totality with more totality the farther north.

