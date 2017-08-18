Back To School Grab & Go Breakfast Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Research supports that kids who consistently eat breakfast have greater academic achievement, fewer absences, healthier body weights, increased energy, concentration and focus- but it can be very challenging to serve up a balanced breakfast given the crazy morning rush. Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition shows us some ideas for very quick and delicious back to school breakfast recipes that are perfect for grab & go during the busy mornings. They all offer nutritional balance that will help ensure sustained energy levels as kids go off to school .