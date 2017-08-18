× Answers to your last-minute questions about the Great American Eclipse

DENVER — As the Great American Eclipse approaches, we know you have many questions. We’ve put together this guide with answers.

When is the eclipse?

Monday, August 21, 2017.

Why is it called the “Great American Eclipse?”

It’s the first total solar eclipse visible in the USA but no other country since the founding of our nation in 1776.

What exactly is a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.

What time will the eclipse happen?

In Colorado, the eclipse begins before 10:30 a.m., and lasts until around 1:15 p.m., with the highest percentage of the sun hidden late in the 11 a.m. hour. But each location has different exact times.

How long will the eclipse last?

From beginning to end, the eclipse lasts about 90 minutes. Totality lasts about 2 minutes. Get specific times here.

Will any places in Colorado see the total eclipse?

No places in Colorado will have 100 percent of the sun concealed. Most of northern Colorado will hit 90 percent or more.

Where are the closest places to Denver that will see the total eclipse?

The nearest total solar eclipse to Colorado will occur in Western Nebraska and West-Central to Eastern Wyoming.

Will it get completely dark during the eclipse?

In the path of totality, the sky will darken drastically. In other areas, like Denver, the sky will not get as dark.

Will it be hard to get to those places on Monday?

It will likely be very hard. The Colorado State Patrol is warning of possible never-before seen traffic issues as drivers travel for the eclipse.

What does “path of totality” mean?

The path of totality is the line across the U.S. where the eclipse will be at 100 percent obscuration at some point during the eclipse. This map shows the path.

Do I really need special glasses to look at the eclipse?

Yes. The glasses protect your eyes and need to be certified. Looking at the sun any other way — with your naked eye, sunglasses, or eclipse glasses / welding masks that don’t meet standards will likely leave you with permanent eye damage.

What’s the worst that could happen if I look at the eclipse without protection?

An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 said the experience left him partially blind in one eye, after only 20 seconds.

What if I can’t get eclipse glasses?

You can create a DIY eclipse “pinhole” viewer at home, with supplies you probably already have. Take a look at these instructions.

Will weather be an issue during the eclipse?

It’s possible there could be cloud cover in some areas. Keep an eye on the forecast for Monday.

Where can I share my eclipse photos so that can be shown on TV?

You can upload your photos from your computer or phone on our eclipse page. We’ll have an easy-to-find link on the homepage on Monday.

I’m not going to be outside, how can I watch the eclipse on TV and online?

FOX31 will have an hour-long eclipse newscast Monday at 11 a.m., showing the eclipse in Colorado, Wyoming, and acorss the county. We’ll also have live streams on Facebook all morning on Monday.