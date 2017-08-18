4 Colorado animal shelters waiving adoption fees on Friday

DENVER — Four Colorado pet shelters will offer free adoptions on Friday.

North Shore Animal League America and to cover adoption fees for dogs and cats as part of a “Friends on Us Fridays” initiative.

The organizations are having free adoption events across the country on Fridays until Nov. 17.

Four Colorado shelters are taking part in this week’s event.

National Mill Dog Rescue

5335 J D Johnson Road, Peyton

Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

2129 W. Chenango Ave., Littleton

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

5975 Burgess Road, Colorado Springs

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary at Petco

9690 Prominent Place, Colorado Springs

Noon to 5 p.m.