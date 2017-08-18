4 Colorado animal shelters waiving adoption fees on Friday

DENVER — Four Colorado pet shelters will offer free adoptions on Friday.
North Shore Animal League America and Zappos teamed up to cover adoption fees for dogs and cats as part of a “Friends on Us Fridays” initiative.
The organizations are having free adoption events across the country on Fridays until Nov. 17.
Four Colorado shelters are taking part in this week’s event.
National Mill Dog Rescue
5335 J D Johnson Road, Peyton
Noon to 3:30 p.m.
Humane Society of the South Platte Valley
2129 W. Chenango Ave., Littleton
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
5975 Burgess Road, Colorado Springs
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary at Petco
9690 Prominent Place, Colorado Springs
Noon to 5 p.m.