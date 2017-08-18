Watch live: ‘Everyday’

2017 Parade of Homes

Posted 10:39 am, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:40AM, August 18, 2017

Denver's housing market is sizzling and the annual event that gives you a snapshot of the hottest home designs and decor is underway! We’re talking about the 2017 Parade of Homes. Karna Pryor joined us in studio with a sneak peak and tips for planning your route!