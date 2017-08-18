2 police officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two police officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee, Florida late Friday night. Kissimmee is near Orlando.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs tweeted that both officers had died.

“Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee’s finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement,” Jacobs said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting had not been released yet.

There were reports that one suspect was in custody.