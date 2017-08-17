Up to 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona terror attack

BARCELONA, Spain — A van rammed into a crowd of people in the heart of Barcelona, causing at least 13 deaths and many injuries, a Catalan police spokesman said Thursday.

Police confirmed the incident was a terror attack. The force has activated its terror response protocols.

It occurred near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a police spokesman.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Placa de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

Catalan police tweeted that the search for the perpetrator of what they called a “massive trampling” was continuing as of 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. MDT).

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and that all surrounding shops were being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances were at the scene.

Emergency services said the area had been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

A witness who is hiding in a shop nearby heard gun shots, according to local media outlet TVE24. Another witness said he saw a van driving about 50 mph.

He said “there is no doubt it was intentional,” according to TVE24.

Las Ramblas is a predominantly pedestrianized street popular among tourists in Barcelona. Located in the center of the city, the tree-lined street is especially crowded in the summer, the height of tourist season.

The promenade passes by kiosks, flower sellers, pavement cafes and bars. It includes a number of the city’s most popular sites.

Barcelona is consistently ranked one of the world’s most visited cities