The Harmony Equine Center Gives Horses a Second Chance

Our friends at The Dumb Friends League are celebrating five years of The Harmony Equine Center. The Center has given a second chance to hundreds of abused and neglected horses. Joana is live downstairs with one of the horses and Garret, the Director of The Harmony Equine Center.

If you love animals, now's your chance to think a little bigger. Visit The Harmony Equine Center with your family and enjoy their free open house this Saturday, June 10th, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Look at all the amazing horses and maybe make a new bond with a special four-legged friend. For more information about The Harmony Equine Center, or to adopt, go to DDFL.org or call (303)751-5772.