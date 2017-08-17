Mandatory solar eclipse glasses hard to find days before event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Just about every store that has been selling glasses for Monday's solar eclipse has run out, while others have very limited supplies.

Experts are worried the shortage of protective glasses that are needed to watch the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S. in 99 years will create real danger.

The Denver Public Library is out of its supply as is the Museum of Nature and Science.

A boulder hardware store sold out its 17,000-pair supply pretty much in one day.

Eye doctors stress that it's too risky to try to sneak even a quick peek at the sun with the naked eye. The proper protection is imperative to avoid permanent vision problems.

“The sun shines through your pupil, the back part of your eye," optometrist Tara DeRose said. "Your lens reflects in the back can direct the intense light into the back of your eye. Essentially, a burn. And that can cause irreversible vision damage."

Glasses must have the proper ISO code 12312-2 (sometimes written as ISO 12312-2:2015) to be legitimate to use for the eclipse.

Filters that are ISO 12312-2 compliant reduce visible sunlight to safe and comfortable levels, and block solar UV and IR radiation.

RELATED: Map shows what solar eclipse will look like across the country

RELATED: Interactive map of how the eclipse will look

RELATED: Where to see the solar eclipse

RELATED: What the solar eclipse will look like by ZIP code

RELATED: CDOT warns of traffic nightmare for solar eclipse

RELATED: Tips for taking photos of solar eclipse

RELATED: Avoid buying bogus eclipse glasses