Ski season outlook: An early look at winter 2017-18

DENVER — The winter forecast in some ways mirrors the pattern we’ve seen for most of August.

The forecast is driven by ENSO neutral conditions in the South Pacific between now and early December, then I believe it changes to a minor La Nina (La Nina Lite) mid-December through March.

ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation) describes how the South Pacific Ocean and atmosphere are interacting.

It operates a feedback loop and the impact is global. It helps determine the storm track.

Forecast specifics

Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho will have normal to above-normal snowfall this winter at the ski areas.

Percentage of normal snowfall:

Steamboat: 115 percent

Vail: 100 percent

Loveland: 115 percent

Aspen/Snowmass: 100 percent

Wolf Creek: 100 percent

Snowbasin: 110 percent

Alta and Snowbird: 100 percent

Jackson Hole: 115 percent

Big Sky: 115 percent

Whistler and Banff will have normal to above-normal snowfall. California will have normal to slightly below-normal snowfall at the ski areas.

Keep in mind this is an early-season, broad-brush forecast. It’s important to watch ocean temperatures through September and make adjustments.

That said, this outlook might help plan holiday ski trips. The wild card for early-season skiing is temperature. Some resorts will simply be too warm for good snow at lower elevations.