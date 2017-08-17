Ski season outlook: An early look at winter 2017-18

DENVER — The winter forecast in some ways mirrors the pattern we’ve seen for most of August.
The forecast is driven by ENSO neutral conditions in the South Pacific between now and early December, then I believe it changes to a minor La Nina (La Nina Lite) mid-December through March.
ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation) describes how the South Pacific Ocean and atmosphere are interacting.
It operates a feedback loop and the impact is global. It helps determine the storm track.
Forecast specifics
Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho will have normal to above-normal snowfall this winter at the ski areas.
Percentage of normal snowfall:
- Steamboat: 115 percent
- Vail: 100 percent
- Loveland: 115 percent
- Aspen/Snowmass: 100 percent
- Wolf Creek: 100 percent
- Snowbasin: 110 percent
- Alta and Snowbird: 100 percent
- Jackson Hole: 115 percent
- Big Sky: 115 percent
Whistler and Banff will have normal to above-normal snowfall. California will have normal to slightly below-normal snowfall at the ski areas.
Keep in mind this is an early-season, broad-brush forecast. It’s important to watch ocean temperatures through September and make adjustments.
That said, this outlook might help plan holiday ski trips. The wild card for early-season skiing is temperature. Some resorts will simply be too warm for good snow at lower elevations.