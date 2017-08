DENVER — Life’s about to get good for fans of Shania Twain.

The country music superstar just announced the schedule for her 2018 Now Tour.

NORTH AMERICAN NOW TOUR!

Pre-order the #ShaniaNOW tour bundle at https://t.co/SZ6q5j3y6A to access pre-sale tickets from 10am Tue Aug 22nd. pic.twitter.com/sUAFftMZEZ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 17, 2017

The North American tour includes a performance at the Pepsi Center on July 27. See the full concert schedule here.

Tickets to the show go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

They’re available online at www.AltitudeTickets.com and www.livenation.com and by calling 303-893-TIXS.

Twain is set to release her brand new album “NOW” on Sept. 29.