Ride share offers discount promo code to get to eclipse watch parties

DENVER -- The eclipse on Monday has everyone excited.

Getting an extreme view of the phenomenon means heading north.

State police are preparing for an increase in traffic on I-25 and U.S. 36. There are many options for getting to prized viewing areas if you don't take your own car.

Some rental car agencies are seeing a number of reservations from customers planning to travel to get a better view of the eclipse, but the demand is not causing any shortage of available cars.

If you are watching locally, the Lyft ride share service is offering 30% off rides to select eclipse watch parties in several areas around Colorado, the company told the Problem Solvers.

Customers can enter the discount code DENECLIPSE. More information is available here. Locations where the code applies include the following: