Powerball jackpot climbs to $510 million

WASHINGTON — After Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing yielded no jackpot winners, the prize climbed from $430 million to $510 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 and the Powerball was 4.

The grand prize pool has been growing since June 10 — meaning there have been 19 consecutive drawings with no winner.

The current jackpot would be the eighth largest U.S. lottery prize of all time.

That includes jackpots from past Powerball and Mega Millions games, the two largest nationwide lotteries.

As it stands, the jackpot would be the ninth largest biggest Powerball prize in history.

Because there was still no winner after Wednesday’s numbers were drawn, the payout will continue to climb until the next drawing on Saturday.

There’s always been long odds for Powerball, but it recently became more difficult thanks to an October 2015 rule change.

Currently, a player’s chances to pick six winning numbers stand at about one in 292 million. That’s why there’s been so many eye-popping Powerball prizes up for grabs in recent months.

The largest ever was the $1.6 billion grand prize snagged by three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

And there have been two other Powerball jackpots that have passed the $400 million mark in 2017: A $448 million prize was claimed in June and a $435 million jackpot was won in February.

But don’t be fooled by the massive sticker price of the jackpots. Winners only receive close to the advertised amount if they choose to receive payments spread out over 29 years.

If a winner opts for a lump sum, the payout is significantly less. And there are also hefty tax bills.