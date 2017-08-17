Otter learns to ‘Otter’ again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — After nearly being wiped out about a hundred years ago, the North American River Otter has become one of the most successful re-introduction stories in Colorado.

While their population is pretty healthy in our state, otters tend to hide from humans.

Unless, of course, you head to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver.

That’s where we met three otters, helping each other learn again.

To learn more about their story, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series.