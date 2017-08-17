One severely injured victim of the crash at the airport hopes to be a pilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Seven people remained in the hospital Thursday, some still in serious condition, after a fuel tanker crashed into an employee transport van in the cargo area at Denver International Airport.

Six of the seven being treated at the University of Colorado Hospital are employees of UPS who were in the van when the crash happened. The mother of one man, who suffered the most serious injuries, hopes the doctors and nurses can help save her son’s life-long dream.

In nearly every photo of Daniel Skousen, the 25-year-old is by a plane, in a plane or holding a plane. His mother says planes have always been his passion.

“That's why he’s over at the airport to be next to the planes while is going to school,” said Debbie Mayer, Skousen’s mother.

Skousen, she said, is in school at Metro State where he was about to begin his last semester studying mechanical engineering with a focus on aviation.

The passion for airplanes and flying, that's what he wants to be, he wants to be a pilot,” she said of her only child.

“From the age of 4 he knew what he wanted to be,” she said.

It’s also why she says he works two jobs in between classes, one at a flight simulation center, the other at UPS’s cargo facility at DIA.

“That was the risk in his job is loading and unloading planes,” Mayer said.

She said, Tuesday night Skousen and nine of his co-workers had just finished their shift. They were being shuttled in a transport van from the cargo area back to the parking lot. It was just before 11 p.m. when Mayer got a call.

“All I was told is there was an accident, my son was involved,” she said, describing the call.

Denver Police said a fuel tanker "t-boned" the van.

“He took a direct hit from that fuel tanker, along with some other employees,” said Mayer.

Thursday, outside the University of Colorado Hospital, Mayer looked exhausted, but remains positive and strong.

“He is in the best place he can be,” she said, adding, “I'm hoping for no long term deficits from his brain injury.”

Skousen is in an induced coma suffering broken ribs, a shattered eye socket and a traumatic brain injury.

“Daniel got a craniotomy so he’s missing half of his skull now,” she described of the first of the major surgeries he underwent.

She says he has a long battle ahead, as do many of his coworkers, who were also in the van and suffered broken bones, cuts and bruises.

“It's life changing for all of them. My son has some very serious injuries that I’m concerned for… My hope is that he can pursue his dreams,” she said, hopeful that his dream of becoming a pilot doesn’t end here.

Mayer says UPS’ workman’s comp insurance should cover the medical bills but many of the people still being treated at the hospital may be out of work for some time. Skousen will remain in an induced coma for at least three weeks and she says it will be six months before another surgery to reconnect his skull.

Denver police are still investigating the crash and what caused the driver of the fuel tanker to hit the transport van. The driver has not yet been cited. ​