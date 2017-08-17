One injured in east Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was injured after an early-morning shooting on Thursday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Alton Way near East Lowry Boulevard and South Yosemite Street.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The victim’s name, age and gender weren’t released.

It’s not known what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

The shooting is under investigation.