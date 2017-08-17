× How to make a DIY solar eclipse viewer at home

DENVER — It’s getting harder and harder to find eclipse-viewing glasses before Monday’s Great American Eclipse.

But, even if you can’t find any, you’re not out of luck.

You can make simple “pinhole” viewers with items you probably already have at home.

These viewers use the image of sunlight projected through a small hole to let you observe the eclipse without looking directly at the sun.

We’ve compiled directions for three ways to make them, depending on the materials you have:

Have fun making them, and remember to send us your eclipse photos on Monday. We’ll have a link to share your photos on our homepage and in our app.

