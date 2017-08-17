Food Art for Kids

Here’s something really fun your kids can use to turn their food into a piece of art! It's Noshi Organic Food Paint. The box comes with three flavors super organic strawberry, peachy fresh organic peach and organic blueberry purple-ish blue. Each flavor is made from organic fruit puree with no added sugar salt or preservatives. It's now available at Colorado Safeway and Albertsons stores or you can find it on Amazon.com for $14.99. You can learn more at noshiforkids.com.
