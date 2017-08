Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fans came from all over the country to attend the premiere of the theater adaptation of Disney's 'Frozen' in Denver Thursday night.

This is the play that will eventually open on Broadway in the spring.

But Denver gets it now. Disney is using this opportunity to see how audiences react to the new production and it will allow producers to tweak the show before its Broadway opening.

Chris Parente was at the Buell Theater and shows us the festivities in the video above.