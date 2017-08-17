Denver’s immigration proposal ‘step in right direction,’ Teacher who is DACA recipient says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- There's new reaction to Denver's immigration ordinance. The new proposal stops city employees from releasing immigration information. The proposal affects the more than 50,000 undocumented immigrants living in Denver, including students.

Seventh grade reading teacher Paul Yumbla said, “I have a lot of students that have siblings or parents that align themselves with my current immigration status.”

Paul Yumbla is a teacher and DACA recipient. That means he's an undocumented immigrant who has received administrated relief from deportation. It also gives him the opportunity to work.

Yumbla says at a time when there's so much tension within the immigrant community, the mayor's recent comments make all the difference.

“It’s something really special to be a part of a city that is taking the steps, the beginning steps to ensure that the immigrant community, the undocumented families and students, DACA recipients like myself feel safer,” Yumbla said.

The ordinance isn't going to save everyone. What it does is stop city employees from releasing information about immigration statuses.

Yumbla said, “It just allows a piece of mind the immigrant community knowing that I can continue to go to work day in and day out and not have the threat or being reported to ICE.”

People who are a part of Padres & Jovenes Unidos, the group that spearheaded this new ordinance, say they're pleased with the city's stance, but also say there is a lot of work to be done.

The proposal won't be set in stone unless it's approved by city council.