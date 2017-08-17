Denver man witnesses chaos, panic at Barcelona terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Lunsford hunkered down inside a Barcelona store about a hundred yards from where Thursday’s terror attack occurred. He says if he didn’t decide to step into that store, he could have been part of the carnage.

As chaos erupted on the streets, Lunsford describes the initial panic and not knowing for sure what was happening.

“We looked outside and it was a mass of people running through the area,” he said. “People were frantic. They didn’t know what to do, climbing walls and jumping through windows. I just started shaking, My heart dropped. I didn’t know what was going on. A shooting? All I could think about was running, hiding and not being on the streets.”

After eating lunch in Las Ramblas, the area where the attack occurred, Lunsford and a friend decided to stop in a sunglass store. That store became a hideout, and people began gathering the details of the attack on their phones.

“Some people were crying, some people were shaking,” he said. “Managers at stores would print out things that said ‘knock if you need help’. They posted it on the windows for people who were left in the streets.”

After more than two hours Lunsford says police went store to store escorting people out in single file lines with hands raised.

As he finally returned to the streets of Barcelona, he says a man showed him video of the scene right after the attack.

“I just started crying,” he said. “Thinking that those are people’s families. They were just laying there lifeless, covered in blood, people were trying to help them. The paramedics were everywhere. It was surreal.”