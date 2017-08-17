Denver man in Barcelona was nearby when terrorist attack happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver man who is currently in Barcelona, Spain, was nearby the site where someone drove a van into a crowd of people Thursday.

Eric Lunsford shot video of the aftermath. He was hunkered down with others in a store near where the attack happened. The lights were out there.

He said he and others stayed in place for more than two hours before police escorted them out.

Lunsford described the attack itself during an interview with FOX31.

"We looked out and it was a mass of people running through the area. We were probably not even 100 yards from where it happened. People were frantic. They didn`t know what to do climbing walls jumping through windows," Lunsford said.

After they left the store, Lunsford said police escorted them out of the area very quickly.