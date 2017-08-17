Denver leaders to discuss potential terror attack scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers pressed Denver leaders on Thursday over what can be learned from the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain. While it’s difficult to prevent a vehicle from driving through a crowd of people, City leaders indicate downtown security enhancements are a possibility.

More than a dozen people were killed and 100 were injured after a van plowed through a crowd on Monday on a popular tourist street in Barcelona. The mayhem came just days after a similar terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. Law enforcement around the world is grappling over what can be done to prevent these kinds of attacks.

“There’s a lot of people coming up and down this street and anything can happen,” a 16th Street Mall pedestrian said.

After the 1995 terror attack in Oklahoma City, visually-appealing concrete barriers were installed strategically around federal buildings across the United States. The Problem Solvers asked Denver officials if something similar should be installed along popular pedestrian corridors like the 16th Street Mall.

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security told the Problem Solvers it will be holding a previously-scheduled meeting in September to discuss vulnerabilities in busy pedestrian areas and how to respond to a vehicle terror attack. An emergency management representative said part of the training event could include discussions about the benefits of sidewalk barriers-- similar to barriers seen outside the Colorado Convention Center.

But regardless of increased safety measures, experts agree there’s no way for to fully protect pedestrians everywhere.

“If somebody wants to [attack, barriers are] not going to stop them,” another mall pedestrian said.

Being self-aware and willing to tell officers about suspicious activities are two of the best practices for all of us to follow, according to police.

The Denver Emergency Management meeting, scheduled prior to the attack in Barcelona, will focus on training of city representatives and private organizations. Potential terror attack scenarios will be discussed. The meeting is set for September 19 at 9 a.m. at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building.