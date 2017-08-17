CU Anschutz researchers find desert creosote bush could treat Giardia and brain-eating amoeba infections

Researchers at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and UC San Diego have found that compounds produced by the creosote bush, a desert shrub common to American Southwest, exhibit potent anti-parasitic activity against two deadly parasites responsible for Giardia infections (Giardia lamblia) and the amoeba that causes an often-lethal form of encephalitis (Naegleria fowleri).

The findings, published online this month in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, may give researchers the chance to widen their arsenal of antimicrobial agents effective against deadly parasitic infections.

The World Health Organization estimates giardiasis, a diarrheal illness, is linked to approximately 846,000 deaths worldwide each year. Infection usually occurs through ingestion of contaminated water or food. Though rarely lethal in the United States, it’s estimated there are more than a million cases of giardiasis in the country annually. Infections due to N. fowleri, sometimes called the `brain eating amoeba,’ are much less common than Giardia.

The creosote bush (Larrea tridentata), is a tough evergreen bush with small waxy leaves, yellow flowers and a distinctive turpentine-like scent. Native Americans in both the United States and Mexico have long used the plant for a variety of ailments, including intestinal complaints. There is also an existing body of scientific work documenting the plant’s pharmacologically active compounds, notably nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA). NDGA has antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. The study is the first to show that NDGA and five other compounds are active against both pathogenic parasites.

In other studies, NDGA has been shown to be a neuroprotective agent. It protects human monocytes and other cells and tissues through its powerful antioxidant activity.

This research was funded in part, by a grant from the ALSAM Foundation and National Institutes of Health.