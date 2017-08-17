Coroner: Mother shot daughter multiple times before killing herself

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The deaths of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in Pueblo County have been ruled a murder-suicide, the Pueblo County Coroner announced.

The coroner found 42-year-old Jennifer Hamula shot her daughter Stephanie multiple times before killing herself with a single gunshot.

“Overwhelming evidence indicates the mother and daughter were the only two individuals in the home at the time of the shooting,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

The mother and daughter were found dead in their home in the 1000 block of Mescal Drive on Monday afternoon, after deputies were called to the house for a welfare check.

Two dogs were also found shot to death in the home.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Sheriff Taylor said in a news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by this very senseless tragedy,” Taylor said. “Cases such as these are always difficult but when a child is involved, it’s especially tough for everyone involved. Due to the horrific circumstances of this incident, we will be holding a debrief for all deputies, Pueblo West Fire and other responders who were involved in the investigation.”

Hamula was divorced and worked as an officer with the Department of Corrections, according to KOAA.