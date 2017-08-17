We have all heard that it’s not safe to eat raw cookie dough, but when you are baking it is just so hard to resist. “Edoughble,” is a company that has made a cookie dough that is 100% safe to eat. it's doesn't contain eggs, raw flour or chemical leavened. Each batch is homemade with the finest all-natural and non-gmo ingredients like hormone-free butter and alcohol-free vanilla extract. It has that amazing, fresh from the mixing bowl taste. https://www.edoughble.com/
