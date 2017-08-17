Broncos Cheerleaders Calendar Release Party at Del Frisco’s Grille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight you have a chance to meet some of the Denver Bronco Cheerleaders and get their autographs along with the 2018 Broncos Cheerleaders Calendar. Join them on the rooftop patio of Del Frisco's Grille. Our friend, General Manager Gavin Berry, joined Cheerleaders Josie and our very own Sam Boik, to tell us about all the fun.

It all happens tonight from 6:30 - 9:30 on the rooftop patio of Del Frisco's Grille... It's at 100 St. Paul Street In Cherry Creek North. The entry fee is $40 this includes the calendar, autographs, two bud light drafts and some other awesome giveaways!