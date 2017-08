The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a body discovered earlier this week has been identified as a missing hiker.

75-year-old Sharon Davis got separated from a friend while hiking last week near Goose Creek Trailhead. She had possible memory loss.

A sad update to share. We can now confirm the body found Monday afternoon is missing woman Sharon Davis. Our condolences to her family pic.twitter.com/PjtndIexvz — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 17, 2017

Search crews found her body on Monday but it took time to recover because of its location. She was found in an area close to where she was last seen.