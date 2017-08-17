Behavior of pets, wildlife bound to change during solar eclipse

YORK, Pa. — There are several fun and interesting facts when it comes to solar eclipses. One is the impact it has had on animals in past solar eclipses.

Keep a watchful eye on pets or local wildlife during Monday’s eclipse to see if they act differently.

There have been many studies done on animal behavior during an eclipse.

An abstract done after the 1999 solar eclipse showed the behavior of certain animals changed.

It was observed “birds, cattle, bees and horses felt the solar eclipse about 45, 20, 65 and 35 minutes before it occurred, respectively.”

“When the total eclipse occurred between 2:37 p.m. and 2:39 p.m., laying hens and broilers crowded together. They were very quiet and restless.

Gulls stopped flying and were also quiet and restless. Sparrows and crows were careful and afraid, and they did not fly or sing. They crowded together in the trees.

All horses and cattle became very quiet; they did not move but were observed sniffing the air. They too remain restless, shaking their heads and tails.”