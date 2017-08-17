Live coverage: Van plows into crowd of people near popular Barcelona tourist spot

Aurora police show support for immigrants at naturalization ceremony

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora showed their support for dozens of immigrants who because U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony on Thursday in the City Council chambers.

“Here, 72 Aurora area residents from 32 different countries around the world became U.S. Citizens,” the Aurora Police Department stated on Facebook.

“Our new fellow citizens worked hard for their citizenship and we were humbled to be among them at the ceremony,” the post stated.

At the naturalization ceremony, participants took the Oath of Allegiance and received their Certificate of Naturalization.

“Congratulations to all of our new citizens!” police stated.

You can read the full requirements to become a U.S. citizen on the Department of Homeland Security website.

 

