Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.
Live coverage: Van plows into crowd of people near popular Barcelona tourist spot

American Heart Association: Breakfast in RED

Posted 10:39 am, August 17, 2017, by

In an ongoing commitment 2 Your Health, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support this year’s Breakfast in Red. Join Channel 2 anchor Deborah Takahara and the American Heart Association, August 29th at the PPA Event Center (click for map) for a morning of inspiration and health focused education.  For more info and to register, click here.

The morning will consist of a free breakfast, a program with educational speakers and resources along with a heart healthy expo for women to learn more about their greatest health threat, heart disease and stroke.

Event Schedule:

7:30am – Check-in and Registration
7:30am – 8:15am – Heart Healthy Expo
8:15am – 10:00am – Breakfast & Program
10:00am – 12:00pm – Breakout Sessions: the morning will consist of 3 breakout sessions, TBA

 