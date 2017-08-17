5 things NOT to do during the solar eclipse

DENVER — There is plenty to see and experience during Monday’s total solar eclipse. Especially if you are going to experience it from within the path of totality.

Here are five big things some experts say you do not want to do during the eclipse as compiled by Forbes Magazine.

1. Don’t waste time photographing it. The actual time of totality is very short and you won’t get a chance to see it again for years. Besides, seasoned eclipse photographers will produce great pictures of the event. Only you get the first-person experience.

2. Do not leave your eclipse glasses on during totality, but only if you are in the path of totality. As soon as you cannot see the Sun through your eclipse glasses take them off. We repeat, only do this if you are watching from within the path of totality.

3. Stop viewing the eclipse through binoculars and telescopes before totality ends. You could be permanently blinded if you look at the Sun through binoculars or telescopes, even for just a split second. Also, put your eclipse glasses back on as soon as totality ends.

4. Don’t rely just on your eyes. Pay attention to what’s happening around you as well.

The temperature will drop

Nocturnal animals might emerge

Street lamps light up

Birds fall silent

Take it all in!

5. To continue the thought, don’t do just one thing exclusively. Take in the Sun’s active corona, the entire sky, the stars and planets, and the shadowed, dark Earth before totality ends.

Remember, eclipse viewing glasses with solar filters and ISO 12312-2 certification are the only safe way to look directly at the Sun.

