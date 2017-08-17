The Race for Research, Sunday, Aug. 20th, is one of the four main fundraising events for Cancer League of Colorado. Funds from Race for Research go directly to cancer research right here in Colorado. For example, Race for Research has funded research on pediatric brain tumors and preliminary work in cancer vaccinations. Click Here to Register
21st Annual Race for Research 5K Run/Walk
