Woman loses engagement ring, finds it 13 years later wrapped around a carrot

ALBERTA, Canada – An 84-year-old woman found her long-lost engagement ring wrapped around a carrot 13 years after she lost it while working on her family’s farm.

Mary Grams told CBC News she lost the ring in 2004. She was 71 when she lost the ring she had worn since 1951.

The woman’s daughter-in-law found the lost ring. Not knowing whom it belonged to, she asked her husband who eventually determined it belonged to his mother.

Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, about the lost ring. He died five years ago — but Grams says she plans to once again wear the ring.

“I’m going to wear it because it still fits,” she told CBC News.

If this story sounds familiar, a Swedish woman made a similar discovery back in 2011 while working in her garden. Nearly 16 years after she lost her wedding band, she found the ring sitting atop a carrot.