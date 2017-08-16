× Veteran helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

LITTLETON — A veteran from Littleton is helping homeless veterans across our state by raising funds to purchase boots for them.

Ronald Marble spent 7 years with the Army National Guard and also served two tours of duty including one in Afghanistan.

After his service was complete, he joined the VA.

“He’s the only homeless veterans outreach coordinator in the state of Colorado,” said Ronald’s wife Kathryn.

Each year the VA hosts a homeless veterans stand down event for all the homeless vets in the Denver metro area. The VA provides the homeless vets with plenty of clothing and accessories.

“So this year there wasn’t money in the budget for extra boots. Typically boots are purchased through the Department of Defense and they use surplus,” Kathryn Marble said.

According to Marble, surplus boots are usually sizes 7 and 13; any other sizes typically aren’t available.

To combat the issue, Ronald and Kathryn created a GoFundMe page to help raise additional funds to purchase 200 boots for Colorado's homeless veterans.