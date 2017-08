× Van and tanker truck collide at DIA

Denver police are investigating a crash between a passenger van and tanker truck at Denver International Airport.

Police say it happened in a cargo area at the airport.

11 people have been taken to hospitals, no report on injuries.

Police have not released many details, saying it’s an ongoing investigation.

