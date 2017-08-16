Unique 2 Colorado Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look out here I come: The product is called "Look Out Here I Come". It is an olive oil, infused with jalepeno peppers, habanero peppers, and garlic. The company was started a year ago, and we're already in two supermarkets; Alfalfa's in Boulder and Louisville. It's a unique product in that it has 4 taste experiences; it's like nothing you've experienced. At first, you taste a light almost buttery olive oil. Next, you inhale, and your nose notices the aroma of the jalepenos followed by the spice hitting the taste buds. Then you exhale and you have a strong garlic flavor and scent come across. Finally, after another inhale, you taste and smell the delayed hit of the habanero peppers. The peppers' "heat" is mostly removed during the production process, so the flavor is at no time overwhelming or "hot". It's an unbelievable multi-timed taste.



No Cow founded in 2015 by 18-year-old Daniel “D” Katz, is revolutionizing the health foods industry and is currently one of its fastest growing. As the creators of The No Cow® Bar and Fluffbutter®, D's Naturals provides consumers with products that are dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, high in plant-based protein, and contain less than 1g of sugar per serving. The products are highly differentiated in the plant-based space with a unique nutritional profile and amazing taste. Its rapidly growing distribution footprint of more than 12,000 doors across the country includes: GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, Wegmans, and more. The company is poised to further accelerate growth based on a substantial investment from General Mills and 2x Partners.

FruitRevival conveniently delivers fresh seasonal fruit, veggies, healthy snacks, and beautiful corporate fresh fruit gift baskets to companies across Colorado and ships nutritious, packaged snacks nationwide. Our mission is to make Colorado employees, businesses and communities healthier and more productive through our convenient and cost effective services. Set up your healthy fruit delivery to your office in Denver and beyond today!