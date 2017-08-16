From extreme heat to bitter cold, our cars go through a lot of different weather elements in Colorado. That is why you need to make sure your car is in tip top shape. Paula was joined by Big O Tires to learn more about vehicle inspections. Plus Big O Tires is turning 55 years old this year, to celebrate you can get $100 of a set of 4 Big O Brand Tires. The offer is only good through August 27th.
Tune up your car – Tips from Big O Tires
